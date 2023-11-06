Tom Hiddleston-led Loki Season 2 is bringing back the lost faith of fans in Marvel. The series has now reached its crescendo, with just one episode left. Meanwhile, its head writer, Eric Martin, has revealed whether it will have any big reveal or any significant direct link to Avengers 5 and 6. Keep scrolling to find out about it in detail.

It was the first season of this show that introduced Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, one of the variants of Kang the Conqueror. In the finale episode, when Sylvie killed him, it damaged the sacred timeline beyond repair. Hiddleston’s character, along with Mobius and co, are desperately trying to fix that in this ongoing season. Now, they have yet to do so, but with Loki’s new powers coming to play in the latest episode, things might take a positive turn for them.

MCU is known for brilliantly connecting films and series to set up big crossover projects like they did with Thanos. They have been setting up Kang as the next significant threat as of now. Therefore, it is a common query whether Loki Season 2 will have any direct link with Avengers 5 or 6. Screenrant, while speaking with Eric Martin, asked whether Marvel pushed them to set The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars with this series.

Loki Season 2 head writer Martin said, “No, no. We’re really fortunate in that we were just siloed off and were just writing the best season of TV we possibly could, and there weren’t conversations about we had to do this or that. It was just like, ‘Earn this. Do a great job.'”

Although we believe Loki Season 2 does not need to forcefully set up Avengers 5 and 6 as it has been doing it perfectly in its own way. As mentioned, it was the first series that introduced Jonathan Majors in that titular role [one of Kang’s variants]. In this season, the makers are delving deep into the concept of the multiverse, like how it’s falling apart now that He Who Remains is gone. Ant-Man 3 showed the audience that the Council of Kangs is coming and they will be waging war, which again was teased in the pilot episode of Loki this season.

In this ongoing season of the Tom Hiddleston-led series, we already saw one of Kang’s variants, Victor Timely, dying in episode 4. Loki Season 2 has been getting a lot of love and appreciation from the fans as they anticipate its final episode set to release this week. You can catch this Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson starrer on Disney+.

Meanwhile, Avengers 5: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers 6: Secret Wars are expected to release in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

And you can catch Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson starrer Loki Season 2 on Disney+.

Must Read: Stranger Things 5 Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp & Others Won’t Get A Touch Of AI De-Aging Technology To Look Younger, Confirms Shawn Levy: “We Know What We’re Doing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News