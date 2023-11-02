With Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and Tobey Maguire already appearing as Spider-Man in No Way Home, several rumors have been pouring in. Fans want to see more of Tobey in the MCU, which might happen in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Stick to the end of the article to get the entire picture!

The MCU has opened up the multiverse, and it is an integral part of both the upcoming Avengers movies. The OG band of Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth are not there to defend the people. Also, with different universes, different superheroes will come into play. The hype around it is building up with each passing day, and it will be either an epic saga or a colossal disappointment.

While reports claim that Marvel is planning on bringing back RDJ and ScarJo as Iron Man and Black Widow, there is also a rumor going on that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will be in the leads in Avengers 6. As per scoopster My Time To Shine Hello, they will lead the war in Avengers: Secret Wars. While Can We Get Some Toast reported that Tom Holland’s Spidey will also have a crucial role in it and will allegedly be the frontman for MCU.

There were also rumors that Deadpool 3 would lead directly into one of the Avengers movies, but whether it would be The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars was unclear. After this latest claim, there is a high chance that it would have a connection with the sixth installment in the franchise, leaving a big question mark about Avengers 5.

As per reports, TVA will have an essential role in Deadpool 3, and Owen Wilson’s Mobius may have a cameo in it, too. There’s too much going around about this Ryan Reynolds-led film and Avengers: Secret Wars; even the fans are getting tired of it.

One of the users wrote on X, “Man, I’m done with Marvel. This nostalgia baiting is getting on my goddam nerves.”

Another said, “That would be a dream, but Marvel changes plans all the time. Hopefully, this stays true.”

Followed by one saying, “That sounds so boring.”

One asked, “Why are there so many plot points being shared about this film? At this rate, the whole film will be spoiled.”

Another quipped, “Will this save the MCU?” and, “Marvel is so in the toilet they need people from other franchises to be the main characters.”

Check out the posts here:

Tobey's Spidey and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be the two leads in Secret Wars pic.twitter.com/IwGE8fEJrQ — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 1, 2023

In ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ Tobey Maguire’s Spidey and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be the two leads of the TVA’s multiversal army. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the chosen one of the MCU. https://t.co/shB4iIvfBZ pic.twitter.com/LlXloQIGPB — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) November 2, 2023

For more updates on Avengers: Secret Wars, stay tuned to Koimoi!

