Scarlett Johansson is among the rare stars with the guts to go completely raw in front of the media. The actress in the past has openly shared her thoughts on sexism, the wage gap, and objectification in her early career. But remember when she confessed that she enjoys going off-limits with her gal pals with conversations about private parts and intimate moments? Scroll below for all the details.

Recently, Scarlett praised Pamela Anderson for going sans makeup at the Paris Fashion Week. She spoke about how the Baywatch actress sent a powerful message to the audience by rejecting “standard beauty norms.” Well, we aren’t surprised because ScarJo has also been open about her life, experiences, relationships, and rejections with her fans throughout her 29-year journey in showbiz.

In 2017, Scarlett Johansson proved she’s unstoppable as she discussed going “off-limits” with her friends. The Black Widow actress told Marie Claire, “I want to talk about what’s happening with your v**ina. I want to know why it hates you or whatever. I want to compare and contrast notes. I want to talk about s*x and all that stuff.”

During the same interview, Scarlett Johansson also spoke about the downside of the Hollywood industry. Most will know she’s left behind Hollywood hunks like Samuel L Jackson, Robert Downey Jr, Brad Pitt, and Dwayne Johnson, amongst others, to conquer the title of Highest Grossing Box Office Star. But what’s disappointing is that she’s still not the highest-paid actor despite achieving such a huge feat.

Scarlett Johansson also called Hollywood a “fickle and political industry” during the interview.

On the professional front, Scarlett will be next seen in the British drama film North Star alongside Freida Pinto, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham. The movie premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

She also has Transformers One and Project Artemis in the pipeline.

