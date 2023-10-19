One of the very few women who could rise high in the initial phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Pots made sure that she gets an arc that is worth her caliber and that grows into something that she literally heads a female superhero team in Avengers: Endgame. Even though it was just a few minutes, it was still a victory because that scene is still so fresh in our heads, even when it has been almost five years to it. But now, what if we tell you that Paltrow is planning to quit Hollywood?

Well, Gwyneth has a resume enough to call her an A-lister in the industry. The actor, alongside her Marvel flicks, also has films like Seven, Sliding Doors, A Perfect Murder, and many others. She is also an entrepreneur with a company estimated to be worth $250 Million in 2018. Yes, we are talking about her health company Goop.

Now, as we keep reading speculation about her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has dropped a bomb by announcing that she is planning to quit Hollywood. Not just that, she even plans to sell Goop and disappear from public life completely with no trace left behind. Read on to know everything you should about this surprising update of the day.

As per E-News, Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow has no idea who will buy the company as of now. “We’re not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years,” she said while also adding that she would be happy with the idea of moving on from her responsibilities in the industry from her 55th birthday, which is in 2027.

“I will literally disappear from public life,” Paltrow continued. “No one will ever see me again,” adds Gwyneth Paltrow, as she says she does not find any pleasure in her celebrity status and what she really enjoys about this space is “creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing.”

Her health company, Goop, is a massive asset, and the decision may look like a money-minting avenue. But Gwyneth Paltrow makes it clear that money isn’t the motivation for her. “I could never get attracted to the really rich guy. And I don’t make choices to build value in the wrong way. I’ve always done independent films. I don’t know. Money has never been my thing. It’s never been my driver,” she said.

Are we ready to See Pepper Pots quit Hollywood so soon? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

