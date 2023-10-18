American actress Kristen Stewart is renowned for her versatile performances and unique style. She rose to fame for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the widely popular Twilight film series, based on Stephenie Meyer’s novels. But did you know she aspires to play a role in Marvel films? Scroll down to know.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to grow, delving into storylines like Avengers: Secret Wars and the expansive cosmic world of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the possibilities for actors to join the franchise are seemingly boundless. With numerous actors’ names being linked to various forthcoming roles and some established stars, including Mark Wahlberg, openly expressing their eagerness to be a part of the MCU, the cinematic universe appears to be an enticing playground for those willing to commit to multi-picture contracts.

The list of actors intrigued by the prospect of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to grow, with the latest addition being Kristen Stewart, widely recognized for her role in the Twilight series. In a conversation with Yahoo! Movies about her part in the forthcoming film “Still Alice,” The Twilight actress highlighted her desire to maintain an element of unpredictability in her choice of roles. “I love watching those movies. I would love to show people that I can do more than just be ‘Kristen Stewart’ in a different movie, in a different circumstance,” she said.

Stewart drew parallels between her leading role in the high-budget fairy tale reimagining “Snow White and the Huntsman” and a potential Marvel role. Kristen Stewart did not mention her specific interest in which Marvel franchise or a character, but she said, “I’m sure I could get on board with Captain America, you know what I mean?… It would just have to be the right thing.”

While Kristen Stewart’s comment appears somewhat casual, it raises the question of whether she might indeed be interested in joining a Marvel franchise. In recent years, she has established her reputation in the realm of indie cinema with projects like “Camp X-Ray” and “Clouds of Sils Maria.” If her interest in the MCU is genuine, it’s possible that the studio might be considering the possibility.

What do you think? Is Kristen Stewart a good fit for the MCU? Who could she play?

