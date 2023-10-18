Adele is one of the most popular singers and is known for her powerful mezzo-soprano vocals and songwriting. Her soulful and captivating voice has resonated with audiences worldwide. Being a celebrity, she often makes headlines for different reasons.

However, in 2020, Adele made headlines when she found herself in an emotional situation after indulging in drinks at a gay bar in London. During that night, she made an unexpected appearance on stage, where she stripped down to her bra, engaged in pole dancing alongside topless performers, and candidly addressed the controversy surrounding the BRIT Awards. Adele has since decided to shed light on this incident.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Adele recently disclosed during her Vegas show that she has refrained from drinking for a duration of three and a half months. She went on to acknowledge that in her twenties, she had struggled with what she described as being ‘borderline alcoholic.’ She also admitted to experiencing the challenges of newfound sobriety, expressing that she found it somewhat ‘boring’ and confessed to missing the allure of alcohol.

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It’s boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine,” the I Drink Wine singer said. Talking to a fan who was drinking all day she added, “So enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous.”

Back in March, Adele made a startling revelation when she shared that she had, at one point, consumed four bottles of wine before lunch during a lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She candidly disclosed this while addressing the audience in Las Vegas, even holding a glass of wine as she made the confession. She told fans on Saturday night, “I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in – like we all were. I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically.”

The singer was present at G-A-Y’s P*rn Idol event at Heaven in London. She arrived with a sizable group of friends, surprising the club’s management when she showed up at the back door just past midnight.

The event profoundly touched Adele, who had publicly declared her commitment to sobriety in October 2021. Her unexpected appearance elicited cheers from fans, and she engaged with a group of revelers on the dancefloor from her VIP area. Inquisitively, she asked, “How does everyone recognize me?” Adele‘s presence left an indelible mark on the evening’s festivities, making it all the more unforgettable.

During her boozy night out the superstar decided to get involved with the action, dashing down from her VIP box to storm the stage where she performed a pole dance as topless dancers looked on in shock. But despite not drinking for a while now, Adele is planning a week of partying in between her Vegas shows for the sake of her son Angelo, who is turning 11 on Thursday.

