Blake Lively was all over the Internet for the wrong reasons, as the actress got brutally slammed for launching alcoholic drinks on her Instagram account while claiming that she does not drink. This, of course, did not go down well with the majority of social media users as they asked what’s the point of launching it then. A few dubbed it as confusing and irritating. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Blake Lively, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, had earlier revealed that she is someone who never drinks and is not into alcohol at all. We must also tell you that Blake’s actor husband Ryan Reynolds owns a gin company called Aviation American Gin which he recently advertised for Father’s Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Blake Lively’s social media post promoting the booze called Betty Booze, the actress captioned the post as, “Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is.” The actress added, “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it.” The 35-year-old actress then faced the heat from the Internet, to which she has not responded yet. In a different interview, Blake admitted she doesn’t “drink or smoke or have caffeine” but claimed to be “an amazing mixologist”. She revealed that she does not “like the effects of alcohol” and that she feels better sober.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Reacting to the Gossip Girl star’s new booze launch, one user asked, “How can you market/create a product you don’t openly consume yourself? come the f on now.” Another posted, “If drinking isn’t your thing. Why does it have alcohol??

The next one commented, “If just flavor is “your thing” And not drinking, why oh why on Earth do you endorse an alcoholic beverage? And, one wrote, “I don’t get why you would promote alcohol if you don’t drink. So you can serve them to others at parties? Very odd choice.”

An individual added, “This is so irritating as someone who drinks in moderation and is sick of people either bragging about not drinking or shaming those of us who are glad to have a glass of wine sometimes. Don’t sell something you yourself would never drink!”

A person claimed, “What a confusing way to promote your alcohol, by saying drinking isn’t your thing…” and one concluded, “Really tired of the celebs milking alcoholism when they know it’s toxic and dangerous and don’t drink themselves. Money grab from the Celebs.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Jokingly Admits Having S*x With ‘Mother’ Director/Ex-Boyfriend As She Could Not Understand The Plot Of The Movie: “If Anybody Needs Any Tips…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News