Gossip Girl remained the #1 show for so many 90s kids but ironically, its leading stars hate looking back at their time on sets. Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick and many members of the team are not even in contact with each other anymore. But in a rare interview, Penn Badgley is not only talking about ex-girlfriend Blake Lively but is also thanking her for saving his life. Scroll below for more details!

It was back in 2020 when Chace Crawford and Penn openly spoke about how the discussion around the show made them uncomfortable. They also spoke about how Gossip Girl was more of an escape back then and that explained the craze and success around it. Blake Lively also once told that she would never want to visit the show again.

In the latest revelation to Variety, Penn Badgley recalls his romance with Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively. “I don’t think anybody was going to be interested in me publicly,” he began. The You actor also described those years as ‘fun and fast-paced’ as well as having a ‘dark’ undercurrent that would bottom out in my later 20s.”

In addition, Penn Badgley credited Blake Lively for saving him from substance abuse. “To be honest, I never struggled with substance. Blake didn’t drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road,” he added.

Penn also confessed that the show made him quite unhappy as he revealed, “I was never anything that I would define as suicidal at all, but I was certainly in a despair. It had to do with ‘Do I matter? Do I matter? Does anything matter?’ These questions do inform how we feel. The answer that I came upon was ‘Yes.’ I think we all have to come to that. I don’t know how you could come to ‘No’ and be happy, so we all have to come to that ‘Yes’ somehow. Probably repeatedly.”

