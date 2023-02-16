Camila Cabello, Cuban-born American singer, and songwriter, known for her hit songs like Senorita, My Oh My, Worth It, and many others has always been in the headlines for her relationship status. As she was reportedly dating the CEO of dating app Lox Club Austin Kevitch, a new rumor states that the couple has parted ways. Read on to find out more details about it!

They reportedly started dating in June 2022 when they were seen together in Los Angeles which initially fuelled romance speculations. Later, Camilia was also spotted getting drinks at the neighborhood Cafe Wooyoo where she even shared a snapshot of their drinks on Instagram.

Interestingly, within a year of their reported relationship, the exclusive dating app’s official newsletter was sent to its subscribers and revealed: “Austin is single again.”. However, both of them never publicly announced their relationship and no one has responded to this news so far.

While spotting their previous outings, an eyewitness told E!News how they looked and kissed each other. “They were very sweet together and looked happy… They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together,” added the source.

In October, on an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Camila Cabello spoke about her experiences with dating apps. Though, she did not clarify if the dating app was Lox Club, and added, “I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left”.

Before dating Austin Kevitch, the “Señorita” singer was in a relationship with Shawn Mendes and dated for two and a half years before ending their relationship in November of 2021. The duo stated that they “will continue to be best friends.”

