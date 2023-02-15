‘Friends’ fans around the world have always admired its characters and wanted to know more about its cast and its stories. Amongst all the main six characters, Chandler Bing played by Matthew Perry was once set up with Maggie Wheeler in the sitcom. While their stories did not evolve in the series, the actress recently revealed where they would have gone for the dates!

Maggie Wheeler appeared in around 19 episodes and was one of the celebrities who showed up the most on the series. The only actor to lead the list was Elliott Gould who had appeared in 20 episodes and Wheeler stood second in the list. Read on to know what the actress has to say about going on an ideal date with Chandler.

In a conversation with Travel + Leisure, Maggie Wheeler reveals where Janice would have gone with Chandler on their honeymoon if he would have proposed to her instead of Monica. She says, “I’m going to say Nassau. Not Nassau County, but Nassau the island. Any place with a pool and a piña colada.” That would definitely have been an “OHH MYYY GAWDD!!!” moment.

During the conversation, Maggie Wheeler added, “I think she would need some help with her heavy bags so that she didn’t break a nail. Everything she could possibly need, she would bring it all.” Well, do you think Chandler would have picked all her tantrums?

Janice and Chandler dated on and off for the first few seasons of Friends but eventually broke up for good in Season 3. However, Wheeler continued to make appearances on the show throughout its running of 10 seasons. Interestingly, Maggie Wheeler also auditioned for the role of Debra Barone, on the American sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

