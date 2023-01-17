Singing sensation Shawn Mendes is again hitting the headlines after sparking dating rumours with Dr. Jocelyn Miranda. Crazy right? Months after breaking up with Hollywood’s versatile singer Camila Cabello, the Canadian singer is once again on the news because of the speculations. Scroll below to find out the truth!

Shawn and Camila’s chemistry was first seen in the song Senorita when the duo was seen getting intimate with each other in the music video. Their HOT AF chemistry was quite visible. Soon they were spotted together spending time with each other and made their relationship official after attending MET Gala and other red carpets together. However, within 2 years of their dating life, they part ways, making their massive fandom disheartened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two months after getting spotted with celebrity chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda, Shawn Mendes is on the news as he was seen once again with her arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area, as reported by Hollywood Life. Both of them can be seen in their relaxed and casual outfits and they looked quite happy with each other.

Last year, there were a lot of sightings of Shawn Mendes and Jocelyn Miranda across the city which sparked the dating rumours. From going to shopping to having lunch together – the duo have been spending a lot of time with each other.

Jocelyn Miranda has been associated with Shawn Mendes for a very long time. Being a celebrity chiropractor she has been close with a lot of A-listers from Hollywood and Shawn is definitely one of them. If you go through her Instagram handle, you will find out many pictures of her and Shawn. On August 8, 2021, sharing a picture of Shawn, Jocelyn had captioned it as, “Celebrating You 🎂 A Light ✨into this world ✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Jocelyne Miranda (@drjocelynemiranda)

Before Jocelyn’s alleged entry in Shawn’s life, he was romantically involved with Camila Cabello. Shawn Mendes had cancelled his rest of the 2022 tour due to his mental breakdown. He had opened up about his struggles in trying to cope up with the breakup.

Do you think Shawn Mendes has found love in Dr Jocelyn Miranda? Let us know your thoughts!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Harry Styles’ Ex-GF Olivia Wilde Felt Her V*gina Died During Her Marriage & Said “You Know It’s Time To Ho”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News