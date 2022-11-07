Before marrying Justin Bieber in a private affair, Hailey Bieber was making headlines for her alleged love affair with singer Shawn Mendes. In fact, the two were spotted at Met Gala 2018 together and their pictures went viral on social media in May that very year and later in September Hailey tied the knot with the Baby singer. Later in an interview, Shawn spoke about his alleged relationship with ex-girlfriend and Victoria’s Secret model and spilled the beans on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Their chemistry with each other was pretty visible and their fans loved them together. In fact, Shawn subtly hinted in his interview that they were definitely more than friends but didn’t want to put a ‘title’ on their relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shawn Mendes in an interview with the Rolling Stone confirmed their romance and said, “I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo.”

In fact Shawn Mendes didn’t have bitter feelings about her alleged ex-girlfriend who got engaged to Justin Bieber after a month of their situationship going public and in fact congratulated the model on her engagement with the Canadian singer.

He said, “I get it, you know. I texted Hailey, ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them. She’s still one of the f*cking coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.”

Shawn Mendes concluded the interview by saying, “I think I’m an idiot to not, you know. . . . But you can’t control your heart.”

Well, the heart wants what it wants. Isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on Shawn Mendes spilling the beans about his relationship with Hailey Bieber back in 2018? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Wondering What Made Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Pose Together & “Clear Up Rumours” Regarding The Justin Bieber Drama? Here’s The Juicy Scoop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram