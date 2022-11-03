After breaking the internet through their photo, Selena Gomez has decided to speak about it, and it is no biggie for her. Recently, the Only Murders in the Building actress posed with Hailey Bieber, ex-Justin Bieber’s wife. The photo went viral on social media and seemingly squashed rumours of bad blood between the two.

Selena and Justin, who were once the IT Couple of Hollywood, had an on-again and off-again relationship for several years. Throughout that, speculations of fights, cheating, and more came in. At the start of 2018, both called it quits and by the end of that year, the Baby singer was married to Hailey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans believed that Hailey Bieber stole Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, something that the model shed some light on recently. Since then, it is believed that a feud has been going on between the two. But the new photo of Sel and Hailey was enough to break those rumours. Now, Gomez has spoken about it.

During her interview with Vulture, Selena Gomez was praised for making a stand with Hailey Bieber about moving on. To this, the Taki Taki singer replied, “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.” While talking about the two, reports came in that after they both posed for a photo, a friendship has begun brewing between the two.

Rumours are rife that both the A-listers have a cordial and friendly relationship with each other. However, allegedly Justin Bieber is freaking out over it and doesn’t want his wife and ex to be friends. It is also said that the Peaches singer warned Hailey from staying away from Gomez.

Meanwhile, recently, after Hailey Bieber revealed that she received a lot of hate after getting married to Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez seemingly replied to that and supported the model.

Read more about it on Koimoi!

Must Read: Joe Russo Feels Avengers: Endgame’s Opening Weekend Box Office Of $1.2 Billion Will Never Be Beaten, We Wonder If He Considers Avatar 2 & Avengers 5 As Competitors?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram