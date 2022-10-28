Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes were seen driving around together, and fans are having a gala time, cracking dirty jokes about it. Besides being singers, the other thing common between the two is Hailey Bieber. All of us may know that the model is happily married to the Baby singer.

But before that, she dated quite a few people, and that includes Mendes. It was never confirmed that the model and the Stitches singer were in a relationship. But after several rumours and speculations, fans believed so. It is said that the duo was together in 2017.

Considering that Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018, she and Shawn Mendes must have broken up before that. Now, the two singers were spotted together, and the fans can’t stop making jokes about it. The Canadian pop stars were photographed driving away from a church service in Justin’s Lamborghini Urus SUV.

Photos of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes riding in the car went viral on social media. But fans took a turn and made it dirty. “After the car ride, they took another ride,” one fan commented. “Hailey at home waiting with the strap,” joked another. A third user didn’t hold back and said, “They f*cked.”

Check out more reactions here:

Why is are they looking down and why is he wiping his mouth🧍🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/S8UK3WSItR — Mars🧌🥲🖕🏽 (@Urmumspurpletoy) October 27, 2022

Haylie at home waiting to be invited for the treesome 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eYuWp3gbAn — covid should have ended this (@nayr602) October 27, 2022

Hmmmm they knew what they was doing with this pic https://t.co/vidjD6SIvV pic.twitter.com/GWVgxMy7YB — SWIFTBARB (@Mash1620) October 27, 2022

Who’s the top? — Zerls (@Zerls1x) October 27, 2022

While Hailey Bieber’s ex and husband are making fans go haywire through their latest snaps, previously, the model broke the internet after she posed with Selena Gomez. Just a week ago, Gomez and Hailey cleared rumours about their feud after they clicked a photo together.

It immediately went viral on social media, much like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes’ pic. It seems it is the season for the currents and the exes to hang out.

