Fans went into a frenzy after Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for a photo together, which went viral on social media. Several were shocked to see Justin Bieber’s ex and his wife in the same frame, especially because of the alleged bad blood between them.

Since that time, a few have wondered what this means. Is the feud between Selena and Hailey over? The latest reports suggest that they have cleared the air around themselves. Keep reading to know the details.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attended the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where they ran into each other. Previously, it was said that they asked to get clicked together at the event. Justin Bieber’s ex and his wife decided to take a photo to clear up rumours around them. Now, another source has told Entertainment Tonight that both the A-listers want to keep the happy vibes between them.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber “are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly.” “Justin, Hailey, and Selena are glad to have cleared the air, moved on with their lives and closed that chapter,” the source added. When it comes to them individually, the insider claimed, “Selena is doing amazing and is just focusing on herself, her family, and her close-knit circle of friends. She’s not trying to settle down right now, and she’s just living her best life.”

“Hailey and Justin are doing great in their relationship. They are so in love and focusing on their work, as well as their mental and physical health. They want the best for each other and that has always been the priority. They try to keep their private lives private and like to do husband and wife things that support a healthy relationship,” the source continued.

Despite this, a previous report had come in that stated that Justin Bieber isn’t too thrilled with the idea of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber becoming friends.

