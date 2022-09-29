Hailey Bieber reveals several intimate details about her and Justin Bieber’s s*x life. The model recently hit the headlines after a snippet from her upcoming podcast was released. In it, Hailey talked about the drama that started after she married the Baby singer and how people claimed she ‘stole’ him from Selena Gomez.

The supermodel said that she will tell the ‘truth’ about it. After the snippet was released, it went viral on social media. Several Selena fans reacted to it and bashed Hailey for dragging the Only Murders in the Building actress name.

But this is not the only thing that Hailey Bieber spoke about. In the podcast, Call Her Daddy, the Rhodes beauty founder spoke with the host, Alex Cooper, about her and Justin Bieber’s s*x life. From her favourite position to when she likes to do it the most, and even if both of them are interested in a threesome, Hailey dishes out everything.

Hailey Bieber said that their go-to positions are “always different” and are “definitely not missionary.” The model then added, “I really like doggy style.” Justin Bieber’s wife also revealed that she prefers having s*x at night but is not opposed to a morning love session. When it comes to having a threes*me, Hailey said, “I think the second you make the decision to do that there’s never going back from that.”

“I just don’t know that I would ever be willing,” Bieber explained but said that a threesome “sounds exciting.” She continued, “It doesn’t work for the two of us. We’ve worked very hard to be in the space that we’re in now and trusting each other, and there’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter.”

Hailey Bieber revealed all this new information on the fourth anniversary of her marriage with Justin Bieber. Both of them tied the knot in September 2018.

