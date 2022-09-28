Hailey Bieber in a rare scenario has spoken about her husband Justin Bieber’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. As most know, within two months of the ex-couple’s split, JB was already engaged to the supermodel, making many speculate if he was two-timing. Scroll below to know how Jelena fans are reacting to her statements.

As most know, most Jelena fans don’t like Hailey. They are often blaming the supermodel for allegedly coming between the two and ruining their relationship. She has multiple times in the past requested haters to ‘leave her alone’ and not spread negativity but is now finally addressing the rumours.

During an interaction with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey Bieber reacted to rumours of being romantically involved with Justin Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez. She said, “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth, because there’s a truth.”

Of course, Selena Gomez fans were offended with Hailey Bieber talking about her idol directly/ indirectly. They took to Twitter and Sel as well as Hailey Bieber have been the topic of discussion ever since.

A user trolled Hailey as they wrote, “the biebers simply don’t know how to exist without mentioning selena at any given opportunity 😭 NO SELENA NO CLOUT”

the biebers simply don’t know how to exist without mentioning selena at any given opportunity 😭 NO SELENA NO CLOUT — savana🌊 (@savanaceleste) September 27, 2022

Another wrote, “selena after watching hailey getting dragged to the mud and everyone on her side”

selena after watching hailey getting dragged to the mud and everyone on her side, no selena no clout.pic.twitter.com/mVYBhoIwug — bouvier beale | hotd (@bartierkit) September 27, 2022

“selena cleared it up that “the chapter is closed and done” and wifey’s here still being so damn pathetic talking about her on a fcking podcast instead dealing with her controversial cultural appropriation is really feel strange on me,” another wrote.

selena cleared it up that “the chapter is closed and done” and wifey’s here still being so damn pathetic talking about her on a fcking podcast instead dealing with her controversial cultural appropriation is really feel strange on me. no selena no clout. https://t.co/pCeSShXGnt — liza (@unebellefilIe) September 27, 2022

A Selena Gomez fan pointed out, “the funny thing is that the podcast is 40minutes long but they used her marriage and selena for the preview… like they know what gets people to tune in”

the funny thing is that the podcast is 40minutes long but they used her marriage and selena for the preview… like they know what gets people to tune in NO SELENA NO CLOUT — ~ella~ (@selenaag11) September 27, 2022

“Keep Selena’s name outta ur godamn mouth white bitch,” a tweet read.

Keep Selena’s name outta ur godamn mouth white bitch https://t.co/rWFein3zmi — 👹 (@kiwialexys) September 27, 2022

Well, Selena Gomez fans are truly furious. Only time will tell what happens when the full video comes out!

