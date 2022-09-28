Marvel fans, hold onto your socks as it has just been confirmed that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 will have Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Teaming up with Wade Wilson is something that has been teased in the films and hoped for by X-Men fans for years. Despite the character dying in his last venture, Logan, he is making a comeback.

Jackman has been one such actor who has played a Marvel role for a really long time, nearly two decades. Now, his pal Ryan’s consistent persuasion had led to the two stars sharing the screen. It will also mark Hugh’s debut in the MCU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to his social media, Ryan Reynolds shared a video to announce that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is returning in Deadpool 3. The Red Notice actor also put an end to speculations around its release date and revealed it to be September 6, 2024. In the video, Ryan jokes about having no idea about his upcoming threequel.

But, Ryan Reynolds continues to say that he has one idea, and that is to add Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Ryan says. To this, Jackman, who is seen in the background but not clearly, says, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.” Moments after the video was shared fans went into a frenzy.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Everyone took to Twitter to share their excitement.

“Multiverse can do Anything!” one fan wrote.

“My prayers have been answered!!!!” another said.

“HUGH JACKMAN IS BACK AS WOLVERINE ONE MORE TIME FOR DEADPOOL 3 WE WON,” a third wrote.

Check out more reactions here:

Me: the MCU is kinda boring now and I’m losing interest *Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3* Also me: Maybe the MCU isn’t all bad — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be rated-R so we’ll probably see some more ruthless Wolverine action.😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5vKKPjlfi — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 27, 2022

WOLVERINE IN DEADPOOL 3??? pic.twitter.com/heW9Ycah2g — Jozu Lucílfer 🇵🇦 (@thaboyjozu) September 27, 2022

THE WAY DEADPOOL 3 JUST BECAME ONE OF MY MOST ANTICIPATED CBMS EVER IM GONNA CRY HUGH JACKMAN IS REALLY RETURNING AS WOLVERINE HOW IS THIS REAL LIFE pic.twitter.com/DtIKItmNUT — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) September 27, 2022

It is not just Hugh Jackman who is making his MCU debut by returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Even Ryan Reynolds is, as the two previous movies on Merc with a Mouth were not a part of the Cinematic Universe.

Are you excited about both characters teaming up?

Must Read: The Last Film Show Has A Better Chance At Winning An Oscar Than RRR, An Exhibitor From The US Says “It Speaks To Heart & Soul…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram