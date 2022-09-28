Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Hugh Jackman's Wolverine To Reprise His Role In The Movie
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Will Be In Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3

Marvel fans, hold onto your socks as it has just been confirmed that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 will have Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Teaming up with Wade Wilson is something that has been teased in the films and hoped for by X-Men fans for years. Despite the character dying in his last venture, Logan, he is making a comeback.

Jackman has been one such actor who has played a Marvel role for a really long time, nearly two decades. Now, his pal Ryan’s consistent persuasion had led to the two stars sharing the screen. It will also mark Hugh’s debut in the MCU.

Taking to his social media, Ryan Reynolds shared a video to announce that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is returning in Deadpool 3. The Red Notice actor also put an end to speculations around its release date and revealed it to be September 6, 2024. In the video, Ryan jokes about having no idea about his upcoming threequel.

But, Ryan Reynolds continues to say that he has one idea, and that is to add Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Ryan says. To this, Jackman, who is seen in the background but not clearly, says, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.” Moments after the video was shared fans went into a frenzy.

Everyone took to Twitter to share their excitement.

“Multiverse can do Anything!” one fan wrote.

“My prayers have been answered!!!!” another said.

“HUGH JACKMAN IS BACK AS WOLVERINE ONE MORE TIME FOR DEADPOOL 3 WE WON,” a third wrote.

Check out more reactions here:

It is not just Hugh Jackman who is making his MCU debut by returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Even Ryan Reynolds is, as the two previous movies on Merc with a Mouth were not a part of the Cinematic Universe.

Are you excited about both characters teaming up?

