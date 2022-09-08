Australian actor Hugh Jackman is well known for his role as James “Logan” Howlett / Wolverine in X Men series. The role earned him the Guinness World Record for ‘longest career as a live-action Marvel character’. He also recieved several awards for his performance in the film.

One of the major aspects of the Aussie actor was his imposing physique in the X-Men series. The very superpower which enabled his on-screen character Wolverine to not get injured or die that easily. The role demanded a ripped physique and the actor did everything in his ability to look the part.

Not many know that Hugh Jackman did not have a ripped physique when he was cast for the role by the director Bryan Singer. While he wasn’t too scrawny, his body wasn’t very well defined, and for most of the film, his body was hidden under a heavy leather costume. So how did he get the ripped physique? Let’s find out.

Before we dive into his fitness regime, Hugh’s trainer Mike Ryan recalled how he met the star. As reported by Coach Mag, he said, “When this young guy came to work just handing out the locker keys and towels. He was getting a hell of a lot of attention from the women in the place, and I thought, ‘Who does this bloke think he is?’ It turned out to be Hugh and we quickly became friends, and soon he asked me if I’d show him how to train properly, because back then he was very, very skinny. We used to call him Chicken Legs.”

Hugh’s Workout Routine

Hugh Jackman’s trainer Mike Ryan said, “We never start a weights session without a minimum ten-minute cardio warm-up. Never, ever. After a session we often finish with 20 minutes of cardio, which could be a run, or run and swim.” The Hollywood actor workout takes an hour to 90 minutes, including warm-up and cardio sessions.

Ryan then added, “The fundamental training principles are based on the core body-building moves such as squats, deadlifts, presses – simple moves, but I mix things up. We change the angles on the bench, play with the tempo, weight, time, rest. The same workout can be done ten different ways by making these small changes.”

Hugh Jackman also fit his training around hectic filming schedules. So usually the actor and his train start their workout at the crack of dawn. “We have a philosophy of training first thing in the morning. Research suggests that people who train in the afternoons consistently do workouts of far less intensity than those who do train in the morning. When Hugh has a 6am filming start, that means we’ll be in the gym by 4am,” Ryan said.

Hugh Jackman’s Diet Plan

As per fitness expert David Kingsbury, who helped the actor in getting into the shape, revealed that Wolverine actor’s diet varied depending on which stage of the regimen he was in. However, some diet remained constant like carb cycling. Jackman consumed carbs (before 3 pm) on weight training days and mostly avoided them every other day. His diet plan was lean and clean.

The Aussie actor ate a lot of the same foods at a lot of the same times. His meals typically consists of Eggs, Oatmeal, Steak, Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Chicken, Brown Rice, Fish, Avocado and spinach. He also eats four times a day.

