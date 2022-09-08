Enrique Martín Morales aka Ricky Martin, a Puerto Rico singer is now leading the headlines for every wrong reason ever. As per reports, Ricky has filed a lawsuit against his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who had accused him of s*xual abuse. Scroll down to read below.

Ricky filed the lawsuit in San Juan almost after a month, when his nephew withdrew the case. After the case was dismissed, Ricky had shared a video message to his fans on social media saying, “It has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends.”

As per the reports in TMZ, after a month of withdrawing the case, Dennis has been sending messages on Ricky Martin’s Instagram, threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” unless the singer gave him cash.

As per the new lawsuit, Ricky Martin’s statement can be read as, “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person,” pointing at Dennis (his nephew). The report even claimed that Ricky’s nephew flashed out his phone number on social media and allegedly created an Instagram account for one of Ricky’s children.

Ricky Martin claimed that his nephew Dennis has costed him several multimillion-dollar deal losses, and now he just wants a minimum compensation of $20 million for all the loss. Ricky has also asked the judge to make his nephew cut all his communication with him and his family.

For the unversed, Ricky Martin is a father of four, twins Matteo and Valentino, daughter Lucia and son Renn, whom he shares with his husband Jwan Yosef.

