Timothée Chalamet over the years has become one of the most reckoning forces in Hollywood. The actor has all big directors running behind him. He is in contention to become the James Bond, and even for some speculated Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. His popularity only goes up with each red carpet appearance, and he aces does without a single doubt. But a lot of this popularity he must owe to his breakthrough movie Call Me By Your Name, and he does. But what if there is a sequel to it.

For the unversed, directed by Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name is a coming of age drama that stars Chalamet with Armie Hammer. It is a love story between a 17 years old teen and a 24 year old man who fall in love over summer holiday, but destiny has its own plan. The movie went on to be critically acclaimed and earned good numbers too. Timothée in no time was a household name.

So when Luca gave Timothée Chalamet so much in his last film, Chalamet had to sign the new on titled Bones & All. Turns out even the new one is a banger because it’s making all the good buzz in the festival circuit. But Luca now talks about the possibility if there is a sequel to Call Me By Your Name. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, Luca Guadagnino spoke about Timothée Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name with fondness. He revealed how he doesn’t want to do a sequel just for the sake of it. “A sequel is an American concept. It’s more like the chronicles of Elio, the chronicles of this young boy becoming a man. It is something I want to do. It’s not as if I left Timothée at the height of his booming success, and then I found him four years later. We kept close. I knew that there was not much time to wait until we worked together, but only for the right project,” he said.

Meanwhile, Call Me By Your Name back in 2017 managed to start a conversation around a lot of things and one topic was also pedophilia. But the movie served as a great opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to have their time under the sun without being caricaturized. As for Timothée Chalamet, he is busy serving looks and charm as he continues to promote his second collaboration with Luca Guadagnino.

