Zendaya is known for her trendy fashion sense, but her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet is no different. Both have time and again served fashion inspiration to their fans through their red carpet looks. Besides that, the two are also great friends and have appreciated each other’s fits as well.

During the Dune press tour, the actor couldn’t stop gushing over Daya’s looks and said, “she’s been absolutely killing it.” The feeling was similar as the Euphoria star praised Chalamet’s custom looks and was in awe of how effortlessly he pulled off sparkly, floral, and many other designs.

We agree with both of them! Considering how aligned their fashion sense is, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet once rocked a magenta suit, and we cannot get over it. The actress donned a silk suit and top by Christian Siriano at The Humane Society of The United States To The Rescue Gala.

Zendaya accessorised it with rings and bracelets and had her hair in a bun with a middle parting. Whereas, Timothée Chalamet wore an all-magenta suit that consisted of a blazer and a shirt with buttons to the trousers by Stella McCartney to the Little Women premiere. He paired the outfit with black leather Chelsea boots and jewelry by Vita Fede and Nouvel Heritage.

Check it out here:

I just think that Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Pink suits. pic.twitter.com/xrt7wx7Rbv — best of zendaya (@zendayacfiles) November 12, 2020

Both looked amazing, and when it comes to choosing one over the other, we just cannot do it. It’s true when Z said that Timothée pulls off looks effortlessly, and the same has to be said about her here.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet brought their own unique fashion sense to the magenta suit. While talking about the stars, both will be seen sharing the screen once again in Dune 2 which was confirmed in October 2021.

