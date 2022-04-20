The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kickstarted on Friday 15 and is making noise for the different performances happening there as well as interactions between the celebrities enjoying themselves there. Falling in the latter category is actor Timothée Chalamet and Victoria’s Secret model Sarah Talabi.

For those who do not know, Sarah was reportedly spotted kissing Timothée at Coachella over the weekend. Videos and photos of the now-alleged couple have also made their way to social media. So were they romancing each other? Well, the model has released a statement as a response to the rumours. Read on to know what she said.

Addressing the rumours of kissing Timothée Chalamet at the music and art festival, Sarah Talabi told Page Six in a statement, “I was at Coachella this weekend, as well as the Revolve Festival, and a few other private parties. That was me in the photos; my twin sister, Leah Talabi, was there, too.” She added, “We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life.”

While Sarah Talabi confirmed she was the woman with the Dune actor in photos and videos circulating online, she avoided chatter that they locked lips. The 22-year-old said, “Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”

The Victoria’s Secret model added, “I encourage you to contact your local representatives and ask them that.”

