The previous Days of Our Lives episode saw Marlena and John’s friends reminiscing at John’s wake. On the other hand, Bo asked Steve to change his mind about hanging up his boots in regards to the agency. Meanwhile, Jack mourned the loss and paid his respects to his late daughter Abigail.

And lastly, Julie, Jennifer and Hope caught up and reminisced on good memories. The emotional quotient has been high all week. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 13, 2025

The final episode of this week features Kate sitting vigil at Philip’s bedside. Ever since Xander beat him up, Philip has been hospitalized and is fighting for his life. Kate has been there for him through it all, offering him support, urging him to wake up, praying for his healing and health. Will he wake up?

Meanwhile, Sarah and Xander clash over Victoria. The two were happy and in love just a few weeks ago, but now they are further apart than ever. She discovered that he beat his brother Philip and was furious at his behavior. But he found out that Sarah knew about the forged letter and still kept it from him.

They fought it out, exchanging harsh words and blaming one another. Now they are not on talking terms but they have another reason to clash it out and that’s their daughter Victoria. What will be the result of this? Will they find a way to be amicable for their child or will this get more than heated?

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Shawn apologizes to Jada. He has been too busy to keep up with other things. His father, Bo, woke up from his coma and on the other hand, John passed away. With all that on his plate, what is he apologizing to Jada for? And how will she react when Shawn approaches her with it?

Up next, Belle admits a hard truth to EJ. She has already been through a lot the last couple of days with the death of her father John. Her emotional turmoil even led her to pull away from EJ. But when she admits a truth to him, what could it be about? Is it actually related to the shaky romance?

How will EJ react to it? Lastly, Stephanie and Alex enjoy some romance. Are they going on a date or simply enjoying some quality time together?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Hits Over 19M Views & Breaks Netflix Buzz Ranking Records Ahead Of Release — Details Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News