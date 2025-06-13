The previous episode of General Hospital saw shockwaves ripping through the courtroom at Michael and Willow’s custody hearing. On the other hand, Elizabeth tended to a patient while Ric made an admission. Ava issued an invitation while Alexis swallowed her panic amidst the tense situation.

The drama has been on an all-time high as revenge plans are formed and offers are made. There’s a lot to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 13, 2025

The last episode of the week features Tracy challenging Alexis. What could this be about? Is this related to Kristina or something else instead? On the other hand, Maxie tries to play peacemaker. She met Lulu and the two did some catching up, but the latter still claims she didn’t do anything wrong.

Will Maxie give Lulu some sane advice and snap her out of her shameful behavior? Meanwhile, the tension between Chase and Dante grows. Ever since the truth about Gio came out, the two best friends haven’t been on good terms. Things have been very awkward between Chase and Dante.

Dante couldn’t believe that Chase didn’t tell him, despite knowing that Brook Lynn got pregnant after the fling. Chase made the valid point that it was not his secret to tell, and his first priority will always be Brook Lynn, who is his wife. Will their tension be solved, or will it lead to a feud beyond repair?

When Anna reflects on her past, what could it be about? Is she thinking about Valentin or someone else? Elsewhere. Marco is taken aback. He questions Natalia, but will he get the answers he is looking for? On the courtroom side. The judge ruled in Michael’s favor, and Willow is shocked.

Drew promised her that she would win, and now Michael has full custody of the kids. Willow is struggling to accept this reality, and Nina is not happy about it. She blames Drew for the reason the result did not come out in Willow’s favor. How will Drew respond to Nina’s allegations now?

Will he decide to walk away from Willow? Or will he keep up with the whole manipulative relationship? What is going to be his next step? Lastly, Jason has a chat with Sonny. What will the two be having a conversation about? Is it going to be about Michael or their business and secrets instead?

