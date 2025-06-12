The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Victor giving Adam an ultimatum. He is not one to wait, and his son hasn’t gone ahead with the smear campaign against Billy that he asked him to. Meanwhile, Chelsea sought Nikki’s advice while Sally did damage control for Billy.

The drama is bubbling as each new episode unveils and unfolds secrets. Is this the beginning of a life-changing experience? Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 12, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 12, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor driving a bargain with Chelsea. The last few days have seen the Newman patriarch egging his son Adam to go ahead with the negative campaign against Billy. But Chelsea is not okay with that and wants Adam not to stoop so low in this whole rivalry.

She wants to convince Victor to back off with his orders and not compel Adam into this mess. That’s a stupid claim in itself, but she does have a chip to bargain with. She thinks he has figured out who Aristotle Dumas is, and that is exactly what she wants to use to strike a deal with Victor.

Chelsea thinks this is intel that he most definitely wants and will be ready to drive a hard bargain for. Will she be successful, or will Victor trap her in his games? On the other hand, Kyle receives Claire’s blessing. Audra pitched Kyle with an offer regarding the trip to France that Dumas first initiated.

Kyle was definitely interested, but he decided not to go ahead with it. But Audra can be relentless, and she asked him to consider it one more time. When Claire gives Kyle her blessings, has she agreed for him to go on this trip? Is she convinced by the offer and is encouraging her boyfriend for it?

Is it time for Audra and Kyle to leave for France? Will she make use of the opportunity to complete her deal with Victor? And lastly, Audra keeps a secret from Nate. She has been keeping a lot of truths under wraps and away from her boyfriend. And Holden knows it all thanks to his snooping.

Will he tell Nate the truth, hoping he breaks up with Audra? After all, this will give Holden the chance to reignite his romance with Audra. Or will he stay quiet to earn some brownie points from Audra? What secrets is she hiding? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

