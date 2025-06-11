Bachelor in Paradise is back soon and the ABC dating reality series is returning with some familiar faces. Previously, The Golden Bachelor alum Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette alum Gary Levingston were confirmed to be a part of season 10. Here are the other contestant names.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 10: Meet The Cast Of Jesse Palmer Hosted Series

Alexe previously starred on The Bachelor season 29 and her tagline is “I left my no drama llama at home.” Bailey was on The Bachelor season 29 and her tagline is “I’m trading the bob for a bikini.” Brian was seen on The Bachelorette season 21 and his tagline: “Hey, I’m trying to fall in love here.”

Dale was once a part of The Bachelorette season 16 and his tagline is “I may have caught footballs for a living, but catching hearts, that’s a natural talent.” Hakeem was seen on The Bachelorette season 21 and his tagline is “I’m here for sparks, the kisses and someone who gets my humor.”

Jeremy was on The Bachelorette season 21 and his tagline is “I’m looking for treasure on this beach.” Jess was on The Bachelor season 28 and her tagline is “I don’t kiss, I smoochy poo.” Jonathon was on The Bachelorette season 21 and his tagline is “I’m just a medium king looking for big love.”

Justin was seen on The Bachelorette season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8. His tagline is “Ladies love a man who can express himself right?” Kat was on The Bachelor season 27 and Bachelor in Paradise season 9. Her tagline is “I’m back! You know what they say: cats have nine lives.”

Kyle starred on The Bachelorette season 17 and his tagline is “You may not remember me, but after this, you’ll never forget me.” Lexi was a part of The Bachelor season 28 and her tagline says “I’m looking for the real deal and nothing less.” Ricky was previously a part of The Bachelorette season 21.

His tagline is “Hola, Costa Rica, estoy listo para el amor.” Sam M. is an alum of The Bachelorette season 21 and his tagline is “I’m a Southern boy with a shy streak.” Spencer was last seen on The Bachelorette season 21 and his tagline says “No more shallow waters, I’m ready to get deep.”

And lastly, Zoe was a part of The Bachelor season 29 and her tagline is “Here’s to shooting your shot, again.” Which tagline did you like the most and which contestants are you excited to see on Bachelor once again?

