Summer is here, and so are the release schedules for the seasonal shows. ABC recently unveiled its lineup for summer 2025 and it includes a host of exciting reality shows making their return from Celebrity Family Feud to Bachelor In Paradise. Here’s which shows are making their return in 2025.

ABC Summer Release Schedule: Which Shows Are Returning?

July 7

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 Premiere (8:00 to 10:00 pm ET)

Bachelor in Paradise is a dating reality series where contestants from old seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette get a chance to travel to a destination and find love. It is hosted by Jesse Palmer, who also hosts the other editions of Bachelor.

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud (8:00 to 9:00 pm ET)

Celebrity Family Feud is a game show where famous celebrity families or popular onscreen families compete against each other in games to win the prize money. It is hosted by Steve Harvey and the winners get to donate $25,000 to a charity of their choice. From the Kadrashians to the Modern Family stars and the Marvel actors, all of them have made an appearance.

Press Your Luck (9:00 to 10:00 pm ET)

Press Your Luck is a game show where contestants participate and attempt to collect spins on a gameboard by answering trivia questions. It is hosted by Elizabeth Banks and relies on a strategy with cash prizes to win. The final battle has the once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a whopping $1 million.

July 16

The 2025 ESPYS (8:00 to 11:00 pm ET)

The ESPYs is an annual sports awards ceremony which recognizes sports stars each year. The goal is to acknowledge and appreciate major sports achievements, moments, wins, performances, and iconic records. The 2025 edition will broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

July 23

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (8:00 to 9:00 pm ET)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is a game show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, where contestants play, hoping to answer correctly, proceed further in the game, and get the opportunity to win $1 million by the end of their turn.

Match Game (9:00 to 10:00 pm ET)

Match Game is yet another exciting and intriguing gaming reality series which has four contestants hoping for the chance to win $25,000 as they try to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blanks.

With the summer programming slate of ABC out, fans can figure out how to mark their calendars for their favorite reality shows and programs. It is to be noted that all episodes of these shows will stream the next day on Hulu.

