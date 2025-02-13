Ever since the news that The Bachelorette would not return to television screens this year first came out, fans were surprised. The dating reality series has been a popular edition of the Bachelor Nation franchise and a crucial yearly show for long-time fans, resulting in disappointment.

It also led to many rumors, many of which revolved around ABC’s potential cancellation of The Bachelorette. Jesse Palmer, the host of the series, has now spoken up about the show’s status and what he knows about it despite the decision not to film or air a new season this year.

Jesse Palmer Reveals Status Of The Bachelorette Amidst Cancellation Rumors

During his Playing The Field podcast appearance, the former NFL player commented, “The good news is I know it’s not going away. I know it’s coming back. Without being able to get into too much of the creative decisions on it, I know that when it does, I just think it will be tremendous,” shutting down cancellation rumors.

For the unversed, The Bachelorette usually starts off in July every year. “I can’t get too far in-depth with a lot of the creative decisions that went into that,” Jesse said and then added, “I know it’s not unprecedented for The Bachelorette not to air in the summer,” and he’s a “little bit bummed.” He explained that he loves interacting with the leads and a new cast.

The host said, “I love being there to help guide people towards hopefully finding everlasting love on the show.” He mused, “Once it returns, I know Bachelor Nation will be excited. I think Bachelor Nation as a whole is constantly evolving.” He mentioned that the franchise is in good shape, with The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette joining.

“There’s just so much that I think the franchise is offering in a variety and so much diversity in many different ways,” Jesse concluded. Meanwhile, The Bachelor is currently on air with Grant Ellis as the lead, going on a journey to find a connection and hopefully his true love. ABC has also confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise will be returning this summer.

Meanwhile, Rachel Recchia, a former Bachelorette, was surprised that the hit dating show wasn’t coming back at its usual slot of every year. During her appearance on the Almost Famous podcast, she spoke about the same and revealed, “I was shocked because I heard they picked the lead. I heard the lead was decided, and it made sense to me who they picked.”

She also stated that she hadn’t heard about the potential pause of the series. “Normally, I feel like we hear stuff on the inside. I didn’t hear anything,” she said, hinting at it being an abrupt decision on the part of the network.

