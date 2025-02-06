Ever since Paige DeSorbo split from Craig Conover, there have been many rumors about what happened between the two. While there has been no confirmed reason, reports suggested potential cheating, miscommunication, and more as the reasons behind the Bravo reality stars’ separation.

Recently, the Summer House star revealed if she would be open to joining The Bachelorette now that she is single again. Here’s what the 32-year-old revealed about her thoughts about the popular ABC dating reality show and the reasons behind her response. Keep reading to find out what she said.

Will Paige DeSorbo Join The Bachelorette After Split From Craig Conover?

The Bachelor franchise is one of the most popular romance and dating programs on television. The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette and more summarize the series of shows that make it up. During a recent Amazon Live, Paige spoke about it and asked if she would be open to participating in the hit dating shows.

“Never in my life. I would literally have to take seven beta blockers. Are you kidding? That would be tortuous,” the Southern Charm guest star stated. She explained, “I don’t think I could ever be the Bachelorette because it’s like 20 straight men in one room,” which is her “literal nightmare.”

Paige added, “I would start crying. I would be like, ‘Who let you out of the insane asylum? Get back in there.’ So, no. I could never.” In December 2024, the model revealed that she and Craig had broken up after a three-year-long relationship during the Thanksgiving weekend of last year.

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover’s Separation

“Craig and I have decided to no longer be together. I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends,” she said during a podcast. However, their equation doesn’t seem cordial anymore, with the two unfollowing each other and Craig commenting about how she was indecisive.

Meanwhile, Paige had stated, “No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”

Craig claimed that they had plans to get married weeks before they split, and in an Instagram story after their breakup, he said that he was shocked by the separation. “It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can’t control other people. You can only control how you react to it,” he said.

“It’s your best friend that you talk to all day, every day. And then they’re just gone,” the Southern Charm star had said in the video. Regardless, the two have moved on and are trying to find a new normal after the split.

