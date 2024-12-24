From amongst the many reality television series on Bravo TV, Southern Charm has managed to make its own place in the hearts of viewers. The show first premiered in March 2014 and is currently airing its 10th season which aired the first episode on December 5, 2024, on the reality network.

The season features the return of cast members Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. On the other hand, three new faces have joined the show, namely Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, and Ryan Albert. Here’s what we know about the newest additions.

Who Are The New Cast Members On Southern Charm Season 10?

This season features the group dealing with “familiar feuds and redefined boundaries.” This year, the cast members seem to be focused on business, family and health, instead of their usual crazy lifestyle. But all things are not so rosy as fractures in their plans quickly surface. The group juggles the Charleston dating scene and maintains friendships, while being joined by newbies Molly and Salley as well as Ryan, who is a good friend of Patricia.

Molly O’Connell

Molly is described to be a “quirky southern belle” who is “friendly but unfiltered.” Having grown up in Charleston, she decided to leave the place to travel the world and elevate her career as a model. But now she has returned home and is reliving her equations with family and friends. Also, “her longtime entanglements with the men of the group” make her question where exactly she fits in the Southern Charm scene.

Salley Carson

On the other hand, Salley is introduced as a “bubbly party girl by night and a robotics technician for surgical procedures by day.” The versatile reality star is said to be “intelligent and independent” and she has an interesting romantic past with Taylor. How will her entry on the reality show affect their equation as well as the dynamics of the whole Southern Charm group?

Ryan Albert

The last newbie of the three, Ryan is “a true southern gentleman within Charleston’s elite social scene.” He is married to husband, Dr. Eddie Irions, and is supposedly a really close friend of Patricia. How will this gentleman figure out his place in the crazy and dynamic world of the show?

Keep watching to find out exactly how things unfold

For the unversed, a new episode of Southern Charm season 10 airs on Bravo every Thursday at 9 pm ET. Each of the episodes is automatically available to stream on Peacock the very next day. All previous seasons are also available to stream on the online platform.

