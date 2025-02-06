After his exit from Yellowstone and the debacle of his ambitious three-part film series Horizon, Kevin Costner is back with a new docuseries divided into three parts. Yellowstone to Yosemite will feature the actor exploring nature and unraveling history as he stars in the limited series.

The veteran played John Dutton in Yellowstone and has been undergoing a rough patch in his personal and professional life. But this docu-series will bring him back on screen to connect with fans as himself. Here’s what we know about the release, including the premiere date and what to expect.

Yellowstone To Yosemite: When Is The Kevin Costner Starrer Docuseries Releasing

Yellowstone to Yosemite is a three-episode series that will premiere on February 8, 2025, on Fox Nation. Kevin will trace “the footsteps of the pivotal 1903 Yosemite expedition of 26th President Teddy Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir.” The documentary will include many visuals of Glacier Point, El Capitan, and Yosemite Falls.

The limited show revolves around “the fascinating journey and long battles to preserve the American frontier to life” and, honestly, the “history behind the journey that changed America.” In the series trailer, Kevin asks, “Have you ever heard the expression that sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction?” and adds, “I think this is one of those stories.”

He commented, “Roosevelt was a man of action. It was a moment in time that changed America forever” and stated, “They didn’t set out to change America, but that’s what ended up happening.” The 70-year-old also shared his excitement about the project and posted it on his Instagram with a caption that expressed what the documentary meant to him.

“Once in a while, you come across a story with that truly special mix of elements; it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good, and, most importantly, it all happened,” his caption read. Meanwhile, the fans reacted to the show. Here’s what they had to say about the release:

Fans React To Yellowstone To Yosemite Ft. Kevin Costner

One user said, “Can’t wait to watch this. I love everything Kevin does!” another noted, “With you, we always go a special way full of emotions and experience; thank you.” A third wasn’t so positive and commented, “Gross. Fox Nation. While I won’t be watching, I hope it’s more accurate than the Yellowstone 150,” referring to misinformation being spread in the US.

A fourth expressed, “Kudos to you. I love a true-based story, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it.” The original series is in partnership with Kevin, who has signed a second deal with the network and is also a producer on it.

