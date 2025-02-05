The otherwise dull season of The Real Housewives of New York City found some life after the controversial drama between Brynn and Ubah during the finale and reunion. Regardless, after a report suggesting that Bravo is already casting for new faces, fans knew some faces wouldn’t return.

Another source claimed that Rebecca Minkoff wouldn’t be back for the next season after the network found her too dull. Now, the reality star has officially announced her exit from the show, and here’s what she had to say about leaving the series after being only a part of one season.

Rebecca Minkoff Announces Exit From The Real Housewives Of New York City After One Season

Rebecca took to her Instagram to share a statement and announce her exit and the reason behind it. She captioned the post #NewChapter and wrote, “2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world,” referring to wildfires and deportations. She felt, “I am reminded of the importance of family, friends, and community now more than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Minkoff-Designer Mom Female Founder (@beckyminkoff)

The designer continued, “The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing four kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast, and my book.” She then expressed her experience of being a Real Housewife.

“As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women, and raising my family,” Rebecca explained and said, “I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter. Time to turn the page.”

Rebecca Minkoff On The Real Housewives Of New York City

For the uninitiated, she joined season 1 as a friend and was not a main cast member. Despite that, her lack of proper contribution made Bravo question her place on the show, as per a report released prior to her announcement. She was also a part of the reunion but wasn’t as involved.

Her beliefs in Scientology were a significant concern for her co-stars, and she did not prefer responding to questions about it even though she had the chance to be open about it. The season starred Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, and the newest cast addition, Racquel Chevremo, not as the main cast of the 15th edition.

Fans reacted to her exit from RHONY, and one user said, “You were too classy for that group!” Another stated, “I loved you on RHONY!!! You had healthy boundaries & glad you clocked in not being sincere! There were hardly ANY GENUINE friendships in that case. Glad you peeped it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Minkoff (@rebeccaminkoff)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dafne Keen Reveals Emotional Reaction To Returning As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News