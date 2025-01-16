The Real Housewives of New York City is the only edition of the franchise which underwent a total reboot. When it first started last season, fans were hopeful and gave it a chance but they have been severely disappointed with it, especially this season. The currently airing 15th season features the all-new cast which debuted in the season prior to it but hasn’t left its mark.

Consisting of Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, and new addition Racquel Chevremont, the reboot has failed to impress the audiences but that doesn’t mean there isn’t drama galore. Andy Cohen, the producer of the Housewives franchise, and the cast of the edition teased a dark and dramatic finale of the season.

Is The Real Housewives Of New York City Finale Dark & Shocking?

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy, Sai, and Erin spoke about the upcoming season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City and teased it without revealing too much of what happened. “The finale next week is very dark,” Andy said and added, “It’s very surprising what happened, and it kind of all takes place almost in that same night.”

New era, New York. Meet the ladies of #RHONY Season 14, premiering July 16th. pic.twitter.com/S63fqYrqEH — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 15, 2023

Sai chimed in, “It does,” and continued, “Because we had to break that up.” Erin then commented, “You could see the confusion that we were all in, because, at first, we were mad at Jessel, and then it came together,” giving a very slight hint by taking her co-cast member’s name. “It was just a roller coaster of emotions,” Sai further stated about the whole chaotic situation.

Erin agreed that she had no idea what to do at the moment because it was so confusing. Andy felt, “It’s a finale like we’ve not had on the Housewives before.” Sai divulged, “I think people are going to be really shocked. A few weeks ago Andy also spoke a lot about the reunion of RHONY season 15 and called it outstanding while talking to Jessel on his popular talk show.

Andy Cohen On The Real Housewives Of New York City Reunion

He called it intense and concluded, “I don’t want to say anything without giving the finale away, so I will say that as a group, this is not a cohesive unit on any level.” It’s not surprising considering how the recent episodes of the show have featured a lot of awkwardness and fights between the cast.

Meanwhile, fans have been open about how the group dynamic is more than just fractured. They feel there is no dynamic at all to witness or enjoy. The season premiered in October 2024 and will conclude in February 2025. Nothing is known about what to expect from the next season of RHONY.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Revealed That She Cannot Carry Her Own Children: “I Had To Grieve For A While”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News