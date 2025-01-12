The Real Housewives of New York City is the only edition of the franchise that has been completely rebooted with an entirely new cast. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, and Jenna Lyons have been the cast members of the show since the fourteenth season.

In the currently airing fifteenth season, Racquel Chevremont has been the newest addition to the series. Meanwhile, tension between the housewives has escalated this season with Jessel being upset about Brynn’s behavior. Recently, she spoke about it and slammed her fellow New York co-star.

Brynn Whitfield’s Disrespectful Behavior Towards Jessel Taank

Even though the two had a close friendship and bond at one point of time, the situation has changed over the last few months. During her appearance on the Virtual Reali-tea podcast by Page Six, Jessel opened up about what her equation with Brynn is and how their once strong friendship has broken.

“There’s going to be a lot of work that has to be done to get her trust back,” she said and added, “I think a lot of the girls feel that way.” For those not aware, a recent episode of RHONY saw Brynn shaming Jessel for hiring a professional team of makeup artists and photographers prior to her events. She also alleged that Jessel now had “a different face and different teeth.”

Apart from this being a dig at her features, it was also an allegation from Brynn as per which Jessel has gotten cosmetic work done. During the chat, Jessel pointed out that all of Brynn’s disrespectful behavior was never to her face but always behind her back and in confessionals like a coward.

Jessel Taank Slams Brynn Whitfield, Calls Her A B*tch

“I think that, unintentionally, she was just being a bit of a bitch to everyone,” she stated and mused, “She went into the season maybe feeling like she was God, and playing God in a way? And it just didn’t resonate.” Jessel also mentioned how she pretended everything was cool to her face but behind it, she was spewing hate. “If you’ve noticed, all the snarky remarks come in confessionals, like the stuff that happens behind your back.”

Jessel said that she found Brynn to be very two faced this whole season. “I don’t like that and I’m not cool with it,” she divulged and mentioned that she was most hurt by Brynn’s attempt at distorting her story about her husband Pavit Randhawa. She revealed it was a fun, innocent chat that she twisted.

“She distorted my entire story and twisted and manipulated it in a way that was actually very damaging to my marriage,” Jessel explained and added that when she watched the episode sitting on the couch with Pavit, her jaw was on the floor because she knew that Brynn had twisted her whole story.

