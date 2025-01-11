Season 3 of The Traitors has grabbed many eyeballs due to its outlandish promos and intriguing contestants. With so many known faces and reality stars, including four faces from The Real Housewives universe and an infamous Vanderpump Rules villain, things are about to be fun.

To name the housewives, Robyn Dixon from Potomac, Dorinda Medley from New York City, Dolores Catania from New Jersey, and Chanel Ayan from Dubai. Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is also a cast member of the season. Moreover, the makers have added three new faces to the edition. Here’s who the wildcards are and what we know about them.

Which Cast Members Have Been Added To Traitors Season 3?

Rob Mariano

Alan Cumming, the host of the reality series, introduced the first new cast addition by asking a masked man to reveal himself. It turned out to be Rob Mariano, who is also popularly known as Boston Rob. He has made a mark in the reality television world with his stints on Survivor, Amazing Race, and Deal or No Deal Island. Rob joined the other three revealed Traitors, Danielle Reyes, Carolyn Wiger, and Bob the Drag Queen.

Derrick Levasseur & Wes Bergmann

That wasn’t all, as two more wildcards were yet to be unveiled. The names joining Rob as the new additions were Derrick Levasseur, who is known for winning Big Brother, and Wes Bergmann, from The Challenge. For those unaware, Derrick won the sixteenth season of Big Brother while Wes has won The Duel, Rivals II, and All-Stars season 3 editions of The Challenge.

The Traitors Season 3: Full Cast List

With the addition of these three, The Traitors season 3’s cast members list reached a total of 24. For the unversed, the complete list includes Bob Harper of The Biggest Loser, Bob The Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Britney Haynes from Big Brother, Carolyn Wiger from Survivor, Chanel Ayan of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, Ciara Miller from Summer House, as well as Danielle Reyes from Big Brother.

The list continues with Derrick Levasseur of Big Brother, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City, Dylan Efron, known for Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette, Jeremy Collins from Survivor, and a surprising name like Ivar Mountbatten, a British royal.

The final few names include Nikki Garcia, a professional wrestler; Rob Mariano from Survivor; Robyn Dixon of The Real Housewives of Potomac; Sam Asghari, the former husband of Britney Spears; Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules; Tony Vlachos of Survivor; Wells Adams from Bachelor in Paradise; and Wes Bergmann from The Challenge.

