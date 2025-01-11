Yes, fans are still all set to fight back, demanding two more seasons. The sci-fi thriller, 1899, wasn’t just bending minds—it was sparking a full-on rebellion.

The petition hits hard: “1899 was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind. After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story.” Clearly, viewers are not about to let this go. They’re craving answers, and they’re willing to fight for them.

And the signatures? They’re pouring in at lightning speed. We’re talking about 30,156 signatures (and climbing) in under a day. That’s some serious fandom loyalty. Some fans are even bringing up the Dark connection—1899’s creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Dark was a massive success for Netflix, and people are making the point that these creators had a three-season plan for 1899. Let them finish what they started, right?

As one commenter put it: “Netflix knew these creators had a three-season plan and are well aware of Dark’s success. True return on investment would not be present until the full story was told.” And another fan added: “This series needs a season two and a season three.” No sugarcoating here, fans want closure, and they want it now. Especially since 1899 was ranked number two on Netflix’s Top 10 TV titles just days after release. That’s not exactly a show on the verge of being forgotten.

1899 followed a ship of immigrants from London to New York, only to find a ghostly ship adrift. The twists kept viewers hooked, and like Dark, it was meant to unfold over three seasons. So when Netflix canceled it, fans were left hanging.

Baran bo Odar shared the news with a heavy heart: “1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season like we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.”

Let’s not forget how much 1899 was loved: it was #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 with over 79 million hours watched globally. That’s not something you cancel easily. Fans are making their voices heard, demanding Netflix bring the show back for seasons two and three.

The big question: Will the petition change Netflix’s mind? Only time will tell.

