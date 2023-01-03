‘1899’ co-creator Baran bo Odar has confirmed that the series will not be returning with a second season on Netflix.

Baran bo Odar said through a statement shared to his official Instagram, reports Variety.

The letter to fans was also signed by Odar’s partner and series co-creator Jantje Freise.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed,” Odar wrote.

“We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with ‘Dark’. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure,” the statement continues. “We love you. Never forget.”

‘1899’, which followed a group of immigrants aboard a ship faced with a series of mysterious events, debuted on the streamer on November 17, 2022. In its first week of availability, the international production cracked Netflix’s top 10 chart at the No. 2 slot, behind only ‘The Crown’ Season 5. Within four days, ‘1899’ garnered about 79.27 million hours of viewership.

The series served as a follow-up to Adar and Friese’s previous series ‘Dark’, a landmark international breakout for Netflix that debuted its first episodes in 2017. With a beloved run across three seasons, Friese and Odar set an overall deal with Netflix – the first of its kind for the streamer’s European presence.

‘1899‘ was the first project to emerge from that agreement.

