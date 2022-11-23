German epic period mystery-science fiction series 1899 has been garnering praise from fans and critics alike. The Netflix series has been praised for its mind-bending concept and dark tone. However, the show has landed in controversy now. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the German mystery-science fiction series is set at the end of the 19th century. The show reveals how SS Kerberos, which is traveling from Europe to America, encounters distress signals from its sister ship Prometheus, which has been missing for four months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Netflix series 1899 then follows a series of strange happenings and reality-defying incidents. A recurring motif in the show is pyramids, including visuals of a mysterious giant pyramid in a dark, dystopian-looking desert. Reportedly, the scene created quite a controversy.

Brazilian comic creator Mary Cagnin took to twitter on Sunday and shared a long thread wherein she highlighted several similarities between her 2016 comic Black Silence and the show. Some of the similarities pointed out by her were a shot of the pyramid in the desert, extended to a plot about a mystery that is propelled by codes and disembodied voices, and the arcs of characters in her comic and the show.

Tweeting in Portuguese, the comic creator wrote, “I’M IN SHOCK. The day I found out that the 1899 series is just IDENTICAL to my comic Black Silence, published in 2016.”

ESTOU EM CHOQUE. O dia que descobri que a série 1899 é simplesmente IDÊNTICO ao meu quadrinho Black Silence, publicado em 2016. Segue o fio. pic.twitter.com/1deBicrBeQ — Just Mary (@marycagnin) November 20, 2022

Soon after her tweet, many came in support of her. Mary then responded with, “I’m tired of crying. Thank you to everyone who has read this far and to all my readers for all the support I receive. Countless people in the Insta inbox comment on the similarities. I’ll see the procedures I should take. If there is anything that can be done.”

For more updates on TV & Web, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Chose Harry Styles Over Brad Pitt, Nick Jonas & Other Hollywood Hunks Leaving Everyone Stunned & Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News