Kourtney Kardashian rose to fame with her appearance in the popular tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and went on to be a part of the new show The Kardashians alongside her family members including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and others. While she is currently enjoying her motherhood with her little ones, she recently made a shocking revelation about the contents of her secret drawer.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began dating sometime during the beginning of 2021 and later tied the nuptial knot on May 15 in a courthouse. The duo conducted another wedding ceremony a week later in Italy to which they invited all their close friends and family members. On the other hand, Kourtney shares three kids, Reign Aston, Mason Dash and Penelope Scotland with her ex Scott Disick.

During a recent chat with Interview Magazine, as reported by People, Kourtney Kardashian had a candid conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian while unveiling the campaign video for Kourtney’s Lemme Sleep Gummy. As the sister duo got comfy during the interaction, Khloe urged Kourtney to reveal the details of her secret drawer. Kourtney then confessed that she had her daughter Reign’s hair and confessed how she smells them often.

“I will tell you one thing that’s in my secret drawer. I’m really happy I pressed the issue. I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often,” Kourtney Kardashian said.

As Khloe got emotional after learning about Kourtney Kardashian’s sweet gesture, she exclaimed “Okay. That’s nice.” Later on, as Kourtney promised her sister to show Reign’s braid to her whenever she comes over, Khloe said, “Oh no, I’m fine with that. It’s like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?”

