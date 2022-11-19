Kim Kardashian makes the headlines for many reasons including drama with her estranged husband Kanye West, her boyfriend Pete Davidson and her fashion choices. While yesterday the mother of four grabbed netizens’ attention with her barely-there sparking bikinis, today it’s her cryptic post has people talking. What did she post?

A while ago, Kim took to social media and shared a quote about feeling “you’re in a hard place” and looking at “the bigger picture.” With such a post making her stories amidst her ex-Pete Davidson romancing Emily Ratajkowski, we wonder – is Kimberly missing the Saturday Night Live alum or if she’s over him and looking towards where’s she headed. Check out her story below.

A couple of hours ago, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories and shared a quote by author Idil Ahmed. The said quote read, “One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine.” The quote shared by the reality star further read, “Remember this when you feel like you’ re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed.”

The quote shared by Kim Kardashian concluded with the words, “See the bigger picture.” Check out her story here.

The SKIMS founder and Pete Davidson made the headline for the first time together in October 2021 – eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. Despite reports claiming all was well between the lovebirds, nine months later – in August 2022, the couple called it quits. Now, Kim’s three-months-off ex is making the news for his budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski. The two were even snapped together on Wednesday celebrating the comedian’s birthday.

As for Kim Kardashian, over the last couple of days, the reality star has raised eyebrows and dropped jaws with Kardashian s*xy lingerie/bikini snaps and a slideshow of her posing with a massive bouquet of roses.

What do you think could be the meaning of this cryptic post of Kim Kardashian? Let us know in the comments below.

