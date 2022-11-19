Noted Hollywood stars Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are among the beloved celebrity couples who enjoy a massive fan following across the globe. While the duo had been making headlines for their brewing romance for a while now, it was recently reported that they have decided to part ways.

Harry is a noted English singer, songwriter and actor who has gained immense popularity among the audience for his stellar performances in movies along with his popular songs. On the other hand, Olivia is best known for her performances in movies such as Conversations with Other Women, Alpha Dog, Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, Butter, Drinking Buddies, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Rush, and many more.

According to a recent report by People, it was claimed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have decided to part ways. A source told the outlet that the duo were taking a break after dating for two years. It was further reported that Harry was still touring and was going abroad while Wilde was focussing on her kids and her work in Los Angeles. The source also mentioned that their breakup decision was amicable and added that they were still close friends. Moreover, they were currently having different priorities that were keeping them apart.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.” The insider maintained that they’re still ‘close friends’ but “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

On the other hand, Harry Styles earlier opened up about his dating life and told Rolling Stone, “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively. There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

With the news of their breakup making the headlines now, we are sure thousands of fans are hoping they come back together. Do you want to see HoLivia back? Let us know in the comments.

