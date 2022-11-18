The Kardashian and Jenner sisters make the headlines way more than we can count all thanks to their fashion, relationships, and tons of drama. The latest sibling making the news now is Kim Kardashian. Why? Well, the mother of four recently welcomed the holidays by sharing pics in two sets of bedazzled bras and thongs from SKIMS’ Holiday Shop and netizens aren’t pleased with what they see.

Dressed in barely there two-piece ensembles, the billionaire is seen flaunting her a*s and b**bs while seductively posing in what some have called a ‘sleazy motel’ room. From calling her out for leaving nothing to the imagination but wearing a bikini that’s not the right side to commenting on her parenting skills, photoshop ability, and even ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson getting a new lady love – read on to know all that online users have to say

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures and video of herself slaying in the sparkly white and black bikini sets, Kim Kardashian wrote, “S K I M S holiday shop available now” Scroll below for the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Commenting on the bikinis not fitting Kim Kardashian properly and being a size or so smaller, one user commented, “I think this bra is too small for you gal” Another added, “Are you ok? THIS. DOESN’T. FIT. YOU!!!” A few others wrote, “It’s nice, but it doesn’t fit properly 🤷‍♂️🤦” “When did we start making bathing suits too small” “I doesn’t look like the right size….” and more. One simply replied, “Looks so uncomfortable”

While many commented on the bikini being small for Kim Kardashian, other eagled-eyed Instagram users noticed a photoshop fail – again. Commenting on her having a double thing, one user wrote, “Looks like this was photoshop! The left inner thigh appears to have an extra thigh behind it. 😂” Another – calling it odd, added, “So what’s up with the double inner thigh muscle? I just made it larger and it looks odd!” A third added, she needs to fire her designers. Look at the inner left thigh 😂”

Not just trolled for the new collection not fitting and the use of photoshop to make the pics more desirable, the reality star was also called out for posting sleazy pics. One user noted, “Might as well become a p*rn star now huh?” while another added, “Pretty much soft Porn Pics 🙄” Others noted, “Free Only fans 😂😂😂😂” “It looks like they are in a sleezy motel 😂😂” and lots more. One even compared Kimberly Britney Spears for posting so “leaving nothing to the imagination” picture writing, “And people talk crap about Britney…” while another added, “Wow what an example to your daughters!”

A few even dragged Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson into their discussion as he now has a new girlfriend, Emily Ratajkowski. Commenting, one user wrote, “She said, ‘oh you have a new girlfriend?’” 🔥 Another added, “Kim are you jealous Pete upgraded you with Emily his new Girlfriend.”

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s bikini look? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Gets Candid About His Genetic Predisposition For Alzheimer: “Most Of Us, We Like To Avoid Speaking About Death…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News