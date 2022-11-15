Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romantic relationship created a massive buzz among their fans and their break-up news broke on the internet in no time. However, as recent reports claim that the duo have moved on in their respective lives, it was recently rumoured that Pete Davidson has been dating Emily Ratajkowski.

Kim and Pete parted ways after almost 10 months of dating each other. On the other hand, it was earlier rumoured that Emily and Brad Pitt were in a relationship. However, Emily later dismissed the rumours revealing that she was single for the first time in her life and was enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how she was being perceived.

If the recent reports are to be believed then Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski has been dating each other and are reportedly in the early stages of their romance. A source told US Weekly that the duo have been talking for a couple of months now and claimed that they both like each other. It was further reported that Emily and Pete were set up by a mutual friend and even claimed that Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves her intelligence.

On the other hand, soon after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up, it was reported that the former was still obsessed with Kim. A source told US Sun that they both were still in touch post their separation. It was also claimed that Kim initiated their conversations while being hot and cold.

The source revealed, “Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch with Pete although she’s turning down all of his requests to get together. There’s been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot – she’s always messaging and sending pictures. It’s got to be hard for Pete though – she’s going hot and cold, she doesn’t want to string him along but she can’t be with him right now. Everyone suspects that’s the reason behind his meltdown last week. When Kim called it off a few months ago he was understanding because he thought she was [worried about] her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule.”

