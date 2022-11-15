A lot of noise was made when Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 was announced without Johnny Depp. The actor has earned massive fame with his character as Captain Jack Sparrow and has remained an integral part of the franchise. Margot Robbie was roped in to play the lead in the spin-off but it looks like Disney has kept the project on the back burner. Scroll below for the heart-breaking details.

As most know, Johnny was never reached out to be back for the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. There had been several speculations around the reason behind it, including the Amber Heard allegations and his alleged unprofessional behaviour on sets. A new spin-off was announced starring a female lead in it. Margot was hired for the job.

As much as fans are upset to learn Johnny Depp will not be returning for the Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off, they were super excited to see Margot Robbie take up the role. But the actress has confirmed that the movie has been shelved as Disney seems to have lost interest in the project.

Margot Robbie told Vanity Fair, “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Well, there also have been reports that Disney had apologized to Johnny Depp after he won the defamation trial against Amber Heard. They reportedly even offered him a sum of $300 million to return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Can Margot Robbie’s statement hint at a possible return of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow? We’re super hopeful.

