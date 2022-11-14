Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s case might be over but the rumours around the ex-couple aren’t dying down anytime soon. Earlier this year, Depp won a defamation case against his ex-wife and actress Amber but both of them were asked to pay fines by the court.

Onto the recent development on the same, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has submitted a 44-page appellate brief challenging the judgement in the case. Scroll below to read the scoop.

According to a Law & Crime story, Depp has claimed that the jury has favoured him ‘overwhelmingly’ in his defamation case against his ex-wife. The appellate further said that the claim stated “The verdict in Ms. Heard’s favour on that lone statement is erroneous,” and had screenshots attached to it.

For the unversed, in the defamation case that Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the court found them both guilty and while the actress was found guilty on all three counts, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor was held guilty on just one count.

The 44-page long appellate mentioned, “The jury’s emphatic favourable verdict on all three defamatory statements stated in his Complaint entirely exonerated Mr. Depp and restored his character.”

The statement further read, “The jury’s verdict and the trial court’s judgement indicate an educated and well-reasoned conclusion on the merits following a full and fair trial, and they should be mostly (but not totally) upheld. However, the trial court was confronted with a number of innovative and complicated legal and factual issues; although the trial court handled the vast majority of those issues intelligently and correctly, a few findings were incorrect.”

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp challenging the judgement in defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard? Tell us in the space below.

