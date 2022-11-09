Rumours are rife that Johnny Depp may return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after all, and so may Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom. We all know that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor was fired by Disney after Amber Heard’s allegations against him came.

Keira, who played the role of Elizabeth Swan, left the film series after the third movie, and so did Bloom. The reason behind this was that both actors wanted to pursue other projects. However, now all three of them might be back in the franchise.

Previously, a report came in that Johnny Depp has changed his mind about returning to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and is open to Disney’s $300 million offer. For the unversed, during the Amber Heard trial, it was revealed that Depp was offered the deal to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but he declined.

Now, another report has come in from Giant Freakin Robot. As per the Outlet, a trusted source has claimed that Keira Knightley will be returning to the Pirates in the Caribbean franchise as Elizabeth Swann for the new Pirates series. It is said that producer Jerry Bruckheimer is bringing back the franchise in a big way that will drive the fans back to one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood.

The report also added that if Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp are involved, Orlando Bloom may as well come back as Will Turner. Meanwhile, the Pirates film series is said to be continuing with Margot Robbie.

Previously, Jerry Bruckheimer said that they are in talks with Margot Robbie for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. It was also revealed that the Pirates universe is expanding with a Disney+ series. While it is said that Keira Knightley may return to the franchise with the series, it is not known if it’s the same for Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom.

