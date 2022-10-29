Johnny Depp has been doing all he can to revive his career. The superstar had witnessed a huge blow 6 years back when ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. He was thrown out of the Fantastic Beasts franchise and even the Pirates Of The Caribbean team moved on with a spin-off starring Margot Robbie. But a latest report gives us major hope for his return as Captain Jack Sparrow. Scroll below for all the details.

There have been rumours that Disney had offered a whopping $301 million to JD along with an apology letter, soon after he won the latest defamation suit against Amber Heard. But the actor had declared in the court that he would never return to Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise while speaking about his losses of $600 million due to Amber Heard’s allegations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But a report by Pop Topic now claims that Johnny Depp is reconsidering his decision and might return as Captain Jack Sparrow. A source close to the portal reveals, “Disney is thinking about offering $300 million for Johnny Depp’s return but nothing has been agreed yet. As of right now, Johnny is still considering any offer that comes his way. If he returns to the franchise, this would arguably become one of Depp’s biggest wins after getting dropped from Disney without having any proof of what Amber Heard accused him.”

The good news is that Johnny Depp is not only being considered for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 but also a Disney spin-off series. “They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two. The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl. What I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” adds their report.

Well, this leaves us super excited and let’s hope something works out between Johnny Depp and Disney!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino Finally Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Accusation That He Stole His Concept For Django Unchained: “It Was A Really, Really Funny Idea”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram