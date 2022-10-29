One man who is single-handedly holding up the empire of controversies in the last year is Kanye West aka Ye. Over the past few weeks, he has made some of the most shocking claims about many things and they have all managed to make the news. The rapper by now has spoken about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, accused Quentin Tarantino of stealing his idea for Django Unchained, and many other things that have even led to brands like Adidas cutting ties with him. While he continues to do so, this is not a new case of Ye making wild remarks.

If you are unaware, Kanye is known for making remarks that are wild and many times unauthentic in the public domain. His public meltdown about his relationship with his former wife Kim Kardashian and her family during the presidential campaign is still fresh in the minds of the people. Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only time. Did you know he even cryptically accepted that he cheated on Kim and slept with other women in 2016?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. As per the insiders who gave The Sun some very controversial information, Kanye West had cheated on Kim Kardashian back in 2016. This was when she gave birth to their second child. Ye as per reports even highlights this cryptically in his song Hurricane with the lyrics. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The report says that the inner circle knew that Kanye West cheated while he was in the Saint Pablo Tour in the year 2016. Because he “went into insane detail about his s*x sessions,” said the insider. “It was very graphic, his language was unreal. He was flipping out on his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim’s back.”

“Those who know him well, they were sitting head in hands and laughing nervously, while crew members who had just joined the tour were left stunned,” the insider also said.

However, the claim was further validated by several insiders to various portals who continued to talk about the same. The song Hurricane which is where Kanye West allegedly spoke about his infidelity goes like this, “Here I go actin’ too rich/Here I go with a new chick/And I know what the truth is/Still playin’ after two kids/It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Former Kanye West Fan Sets Yeezys Worth 12 Lakhs On Fire To Protest Rapper’s Anti-Semitic Comment: “It’s A Waste To Burn Them But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram