Madonna reflected on the legacy of the coffee book on her Instagram Story and how it paved the way for other s*x-positive female entertainers like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Miley Cyrus. The Queen of Pop released her iconic and most talked about book titled, S*x on 21 October 1992.

It contained photos of the Material Girl singer n*ked, with other men, women, and more. It was a controversial thing upon its publication. However, it helped paved a way for the singer to become open up about her s*xuality in a way no one has done before.

30 years after its release, Madonna has looked back at its legacy. Taking to her Instagram Story, the pop star wrote, “30 years ago, I published a book called, ‘S.*.X.’ In addition to photos of me n*ked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman, and Me kissing everyone.” She added. “I also wrote about my s*xual fantasies and shared my point of view about s*xuality in an ironic way.”

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a wh*re, a witch, a heretic, and the devil, Madonna continued. “Now Cardi B can sing about her ‘WAP.’ Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her n*ked a**, and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b*tches, she said.

Check out the post here:

madonna gently setting the record straight for the kids who think she just makes silly tiktoks pic.twitter.com/dzu3lsYf5z — matt (@mattxiv) October 22, 2022

Moments after she posted this story, Cardi B initially took offense to the post and took to her Twitter to say, “She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

However, later Cardi B posted, “I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful ….Have a great day and drive safely yallll.” The two got it sorted out before it could blow up to become a big thing.

